Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,414 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.9% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $544.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.81. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

