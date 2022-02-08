Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $40,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $284.89 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

