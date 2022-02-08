Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Inventiva stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Inventiva has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

