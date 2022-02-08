Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,573,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Philip Morris International worth $1,760,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after buying an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

PM stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

