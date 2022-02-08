Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,436,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $867,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 488,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,224,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,728,000 after buying an additional 230,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $209.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.62 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

