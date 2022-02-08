Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,573,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,760,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 113.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 171.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 86,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 755,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

