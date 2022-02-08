Invesco Ltd. Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Target worth $1,152,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day moving average is $241.73. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

