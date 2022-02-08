Invesco Ltd. Has $1.22 Billion Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,758,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,224,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 992.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 356,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $387.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

