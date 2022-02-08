Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 199,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,363,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

