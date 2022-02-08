Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,036,482 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,461,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,036,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,068,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

AIG opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

