Invesco Ltd. Sells 328,871 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,576,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 328,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $973,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 252,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,528,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 329.6% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 52,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 139.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $371.50 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.50 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

