Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $463.30

Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463.30 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 455.90 ($6.16), with a volume of 1127227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.50 ($5.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.94), for a total value of £67,557.85 ($91,356.12).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

