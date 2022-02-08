Ionic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 214,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,299. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

