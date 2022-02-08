Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLMN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,863,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

