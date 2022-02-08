Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes $486,000 Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GXII remained flat at $$9.74 on Tuesday. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,258. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

