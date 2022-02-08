Iris Energy (IREN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Iris Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

