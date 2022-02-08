iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Trading Up 7.2%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.76. Approximately 24,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 415,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iRobot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

