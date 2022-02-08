iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,689 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $47,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $54.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

