iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

