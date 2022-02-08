iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the third quarter worth about $535,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

