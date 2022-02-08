iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,084,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,662 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,435. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

