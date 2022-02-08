iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,699 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,313% compared to the average daily volume of 474 put options.
Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
