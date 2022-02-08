iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,699 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,313% compared to the average daily volume of 474 put options.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,251,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

