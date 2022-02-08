iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.82. 19,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,717. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.