iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587,572. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.