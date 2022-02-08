iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,863 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $262.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

