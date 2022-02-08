Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.37.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.