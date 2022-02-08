Jarvis+ Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $394,116.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $515,367.05 and approximately $394,116.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00105576 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

About Jarvis+



