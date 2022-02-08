Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $625.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $547.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $685.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 190,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,997,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

