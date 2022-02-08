JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

