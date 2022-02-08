Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.