Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

