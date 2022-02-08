John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HPF opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

