Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. 94,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,511. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

