JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($71.26) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($48.28) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.93) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.83 ($48.08).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €34.30 ($39.42) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($84.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($115.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.69.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.