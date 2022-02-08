JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$41.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.06.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.90. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.08.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.