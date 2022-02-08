JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.18 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

