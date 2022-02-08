JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.28. 674,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,709,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $138.18 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

