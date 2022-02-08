Jump Financial LLC Acquires 377 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,331,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,408,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

