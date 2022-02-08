Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,810,992 shares of company stock valued at $56,340,327 in the last 90 days.

Hayward stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

