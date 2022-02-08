Jump Financial LLC Invests $273,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Allstate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

