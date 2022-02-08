Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,539 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,368,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 76,596 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.55.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
