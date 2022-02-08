Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,539 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,368,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 76,596 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.