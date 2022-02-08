Jump Financial LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

CHK stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

