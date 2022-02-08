Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $17,052,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.