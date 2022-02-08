Junto Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 2.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $75,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

