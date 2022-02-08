Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,429,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 4.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.22.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

