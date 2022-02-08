Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.