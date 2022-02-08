K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Plans GBX 4 Dividend

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:K3C opened at GBX 331.16 ($4.48) on Tuesday. K3 Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.41 million and a P/E ratio of 45.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 340.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K3C shares. reduced their price target on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.11) to GBX 414 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.60) target price on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Anthony John Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($41,244.08). Also, insider Stuart Lees purchased 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($40,567.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

