Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.24 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $773.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.