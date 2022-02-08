Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.
Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.24 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $773.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
