Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 6.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.01. 2,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.