Keep4r Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,912.41 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 26% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $632,912.41 and approximately $965.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00016868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00041370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00105645 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.