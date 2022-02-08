Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $51.35

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.35, but opened at $50.00. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $2,990,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

